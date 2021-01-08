IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY

CHRISTINE SCHWANENBERG, a single person,

               Plaintiff,            NO. 19-2-00629-36

         vs.

                  SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE

                  OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

JAMES L. WARWICK, a single person;

STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH     

AND HUMAN SERVICES, DIVISION OF CHILD    

SUPPORT; STATE OF WASHINGTON,        

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, PROPERTY TAX    

DIVISION; THE VILLAGES OF GARRISON     

CREEK PHASE X; THE VILLAGES OF         

GARRISON CREEK MASTER PROPERTY         

MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION and MEGHAN E.

WARWICK.

           

     Defendants.

TO:  The Judgment Debtors Named Above:

The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment.  If developed, the property address is:

    1087 SE Crestlane Drive, College Place, Washington 99324

LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 258 OF VILLAGE OF GARRISON CREEK P.U.D. PHASE X, RECORDED MARCH 22, 2005 IN BLOCK 7 OF ROLL FILES OF PLATS OF PAGE 6 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2005-03242, OFFICIAL RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON. SITUATED IN THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

TAX PARCEL NO. 35-07-36-49-0004

The sale of the within described property is to take place:

Time:  10:00 AM

Date:   Friday, January 29, 2021

Place:  Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, WA

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $425,178.79, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date.  For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.

Dated this 14th day of December, 2020. MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff

Walla Walla County.  By Sherri R. Krumbah, Support Services

Specialist/TAC/Instructor, 240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla WA 99362

Ph. (509) 524-5400 or (509) 524-5411 (Pub. Dec. 18, 24, 2020, Jan. 1 & 8, 2021)