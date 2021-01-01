IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
FOR WALLA WALLA COUNTY
CHRISTINE SCHWANENBERG, a single person,
Plaintiff, NO. 19-2-00629-36
vs.
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE
OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
JAMES L. WARWICK, a single person;
STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
AND HUMAN SERVICES, DIVISION OF CHILD
SUPPORT; STATE OF WASHINGTON,
DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, PROPERTY TAX
DIVISION; THE VILLAGES OF GARRISON
CREEK PHASE X; THE VILLAGES OF
GARRISON CREEK MASTER PROPERTY
MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION and MEGHAN E.
WARWICK.
Defendants.
TO: The Judgment Debtors Named Above:
The Superior Court of Walla Walla County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Walla Walla County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment. If developed, the property address is:
1087 SE Crestlane Drive, College Place, Washington 99324
LEGAL DESCRIPTION: LOT 258 OF VILLAGE OF GARRISON CREEK P.U.D. PHASE X, RECORDED MARCH 22, 2005 IN BLOCK 7 OF ROLL FILES OF PLATS OF PAGE 6 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2005-03242, OFFICIAL RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON. SITUATED IN THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
TAX PARCEL NO. 35-07-36-49-0004
The sale of the within described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 AM
Date: Friday, January 29, 2021
Place: Main Entrance, Walla Walla County Courthouse, Walla Walla, WA
The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $425,178.79, together with interest, costs and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the sheriff at the address stated below.
Dated this 14th day of December, 2020. MARK A. CRIDER, Sheriff
Walla Walla County. By Sherri R. Krumbah, Support Services
Specialist/TAC/Instructor, 240 W. Alder #101, Walla Walla WA 99362
Ph. (509) 524-5400 or (509) 524-5411 (Pub. Dec. 18, 24, 2020, Jan. 1 & 8, 2021)