PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
REQUEST FOR FORMAL BID
Columbia Conservation District
PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Columbia Conservation District is seeking formal bids for project materials. Material Bid requests includes rootwad trees, log tree poles, log pile posts and slash materials. This is for Salmonid Habitat Restoration Projects located on the Tucannon River, in Columbia County, SE Washington.
Bids are due Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the District office by 3:30 PM. For additional project information and bid packets email Aneesha Dieu, District Manager at ad-ccd@daytonwa.net or pick up in person during office hours 8am-4pm Monday-Friday. Call (509) 382-4273 to schedule an appointment. (Pub. Feb. 8 thru 12, 2021)