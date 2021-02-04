PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT
The Milton-Freewater Junior Show and Livestock Sale wishes to announce the proposal of its updated and changed Articles of Incorporation, & By-Laws. We will be incorporating the proposed Articles of Incorporation, & By-Laws at our next general membership meeting on February 18, 2021. For more information you may contact the President Ron Benjamin at ronaldbenjamin29@yahoo.com or the Secretary Ila Kralman at secretary.mfjrshow@gmail.com We look forward to moving into the future and facing the challenges that the pandemic COVID-19 has caused for all of us. We will see you at the show. (Pub.Feb. 4, 2021)