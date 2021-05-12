Notice is hereby given on this date, April 21, 2021 that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of College Place Community Development Department. The application/proposal may be reviewed at City Hall, 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324.
Proposal: Dawson SW 12th – 2 Lot Short Plat located at 336 SW 12th Street, College Place WA 99324
Name of Applicant: Brent and Sunday Dawson, 336 SW 12th Street
College Place WA 99324
Date of Application: April 21, 2021
Date of Completeness/Consistency: May 10, 2021
Notice of Application: May 12, 2021
Location of Project: 336 SW 12th Street, College Place WA 99324
Comprehensive Land Use Designation: Single Family Residential
Zoning Designation: SFR – Single-Family Residential
Public Comment Period: Comments upon this proposal must be submitted in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324 or emailed to jrickard@cpwa.us. Comments must be received before 5:00 p.m. on May 26, 2021.
The City of College Place has made a preliminary determination of consistency for this proposal. The proposal is subject to development regulations contained in the College Place Municipal Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, and College Place Standard Specifications.
A final decision on the application will be made within 90 days of the date of completeness/consistency.
Documents, proposal, and supplemental documents are available for review on the city website at http://www.cpwa.us/government/projects.php.
All interested person and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of and participate in any hearings and request a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by making a request to the College Place Community Development Department. Appeals shall be made to the Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date of the recommendation or decision of the matter being appealed. Appeals must be made in accordance with Section 14.30.200 of the College Place Municipal Code.
(Pub. May 12, 2021)