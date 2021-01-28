PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ROSTER
Walla Walla County
Department of Public Works
The Walla Walla County Department of Public Works requests information from Professional Services firms to develop a Professional Services Roster for the coming year. All interested firms should fill out a Questionnaire as supplied by The Walla Walla County Department of Public Works. This roster will be used to hire firms listed on an as needed basis for various projects throughout the year. The following types of work are anticipated in the coming year: Civil, Structural, Geotechnical and Environmental Engineering, Material Testing, Right of Way Services and Architectural Services. Participation by minority and women-owned firms is encouraged.
Questionnaires may be obtained by either contacting: Walla Walla County Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Hours are 7:00 am through 3:30 pm Monday through Friday. Telephone (509) 524-2710, or visit our website at http://wwcountyroads.com
An Equal Opportunity Employer and complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Pub. Jan. 28 & Feb. 4, 2021)