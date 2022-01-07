PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOLICITATION
Request for Statement of Qualification (RSQ)
First Publication
City of College Place, Washington
Request for Qualification Data to
Furnish Final Engineering Services for 1,600 linear foot of five-foot
new concrete sidewalk.
The city of College Place, Washington is requesting qualified engineers to submit statements of qualification to perform a scope of work that includes final engineering plans on 1,600 linear feet of five-foot wide new concrete sidewalk on city-owned right-of-way in the central core of the community (project site maps are available at City Hall (625 S. College Avenue, College Place, 99324 or upon request from Mike Rizzitiello – City Administrator via Email at: mrizzitiello@cpwa.us). Scope of work also needs to include preparation of an inadvertent discovery plan for archaeological finds and prepare construction crews for the possibility of encountering prehistoric and/or historic archaeological materials during ground disturbing activities. Also, conduct a consultation with NOAA Fisheries to address ESA. The project budget, including construction, is approximately $341,184 with plans and specifications must be complete by January 31st 2026. For more information about the project, contact: Mr. Michael Rizzitiello, City Administrator, Phone (509)-394-8506/Email: mrizzitiello@cpwa.us.
One or more firms will be selected for an interview based upon the following criteria categories, weighted as indicated: Amount of specialized experience in type of work required (15); Availability and capacity of the firm to accomplish the work in the required time frame (15); Qualifications of personnel that will actually be working on the project (15); Firm’s past experience with federally funded projects, especially CDBG projects (20); Geographical proximity of the firm to the project location (15); Professional reputation and references (20).
Firms desiring consideration shall submit a complete qualification package and any other pertinent data to further assist the selection committee in evaluating the firm’s qualification to: Mr. Michael Rizzitiello, City Administrator, Phone (509)-394-8506/Email: mrizzitiello@cpwa.us. Qualification packages should be submitted to arrive no later than 4:00 PM on Friday, January 28th, 2022. The most highly rated firm will be selected for an interview and negotiation of the professional service contract.
The project is funded through the Washington State Community Development Block Grant program with federal funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. As a result, cost plus percentage of construction cost contracts will not be allowed and a number of state and federal equal opportunity and affirmative action requirements will apply to the selection process and conduct of the project.
The city of College Place is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Minority- and women-owned firms are encouraged to submit proposals. (Pub. Jan. 7 & 14, 2022)
