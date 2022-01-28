PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ROSTER
Walla Walla County
Department of Public Works
The Walla Walla County Department of Public Works requests information from Professional Services firms to develop a Professional Services Roster for the coming year. All interested firms should fill out a Questionnaire as supplied by The Walla Walla County Department of Public Works. This roster will be used to hire firms listed on an as needed basis for various projects throughout the year. The following types of work are anticipated in the coming year: Civil, Structural, Geotechnical and Environmental Engineering, Material Testing, Right of Way Services and Architectural Services. Participation by minority and women-owned firms is encouraged.
Questionnaires may be obtained by either contacting: Walla Walla County Department of Public Works, 990 Navion Lane, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Hours are 7:00 am through 3:30 pm Monday through Friday. Telephone (509) 524-2710, or visit our website at: https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/
Title VI Statement
The Walla Walla County in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.
(Pub. Jan. 21 & 28, 2022)
