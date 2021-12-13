IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF

WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA

IN PROBATE

     In the Matter of the Estate of        No. 21-4-00241-36

NOTICE TO INTERESTED

PERSONS

      LOTTIE JEAN KIMBALL            Deceased.        

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the undersigned personal representative at c/o Christine M. Wallace, 801 South Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative, Christine M. Wallace. Dated and first published   November 29, 2021.  Personal Representative: /s/Brenda K. McIntosh.  CHRISTINE W. WALLACE, 801 S. Main, Milton Freewater, OR 97862 (Pub. Nov. 29, Dec. 6 & 13, 2021)

