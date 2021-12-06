IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA
IN PROBATE
In the Matter of the Estate of No. 21-4-00241-36
NOTICE TO INTERESTED
PERSONS
LOTTIE JEAN KIMBALL Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the undersigned personal representative at c/o Christine M. Wallace, 801 South Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.
All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the personal representative, or the attorney for the personal representative, Christine M. Wallace. Dated and first published November 29, 2021. Personal Representative: /s/Brenda K. McIntosh. CHRISTINE W. WALLACE, 801 S. Main, Milton Freewater, OR 97862 (Pub. Nov. 29, Dec. 6 & 13, 2021)
