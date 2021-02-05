IN THE SUPERIOR COURT
OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE
COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA
In re the Estate of
MARIA EUGENIA MEZA,
Deceased
No. 21-4-00016-36
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney stated below a copy of the claim and filing of the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non probate assets.
Administrator: ELIAS R. MEZA
Date of First Publication: January 22, 2021. ELIAS R. MEZA, Administrator of the
Estate of MARIA EUGENIA MEZA. Attorney for the Administrator and address for mailing and service: Robert R. King, Minnick-Hayner, P.S., P.O. Box 1757, 249 West Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (Pub. Jan. 22, 29 & Feb. 5, 2021)