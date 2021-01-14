IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA
In Re the Estate of
EDWIN E. ALDRICH,
Deceased.
No. 19-4-00117-36
PROBATE NOTICE
TO CREDITORS
The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney stated below a copy of the claim and filing of the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice.
If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Administrator: Katrina Morales. Date of First Publication: December 31, 2020. Katrina Morales, Administrator of the Estate of EDWIN E. ALDRICH. Attorney for the Administrator and address for mailing and service: David S. Grossman, Minnick-Hayner, P.S., P.O. Box 1757, 249 West Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362. (Pub. Dec. 31, 2020, Jan. 7 & 14, 2021)