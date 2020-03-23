IN THE
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF
BENTON
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
No. 20-4-00012-03
In the Matter of the Estate of
Joan Hays
Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided by RCW 11.40.070 by serving or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against the deceased party’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 9, 2020. Andrea Sorbel, Personal Representative
Address for Mailing or Service:
Arthur D. Klym, Armstrong, Klym & Jameson, P.S.
660 Swift Boulevard, Suite A
Richland, WA 99352
Court of Probate Proceedings and case number:
Benton County Superior Court
7122 West Okanogan Place, Building A, Kennewick, WA 99336
Case No: 20-4-00012-03
(Pub. March 9, 16 & 23, 2020)