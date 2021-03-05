THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF
WALLA WALLA
No. 20-4-00125-36
In re the Estate of:
Edith Anna Waite,
Deceased.
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
The personal representative named below have been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or to their attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of first publication: February 19, 2021. Personal Representative: James R. Waite. Attorney for Personal Representative: Janelle M. Carman. Address for Mailing or Service: 6 East Alder Street, Suite 418, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Court of Probate Proceedings: Superior Court of Walla Walla County, 315 West Main Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Respectfully Submitted this 17th day of February, 2021 by: Janelle Carman, WSBA #31537 Attorney for Personal Representative. (Pub. Feb. 19, 26 & Mar 5, 2021)