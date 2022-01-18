IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA
In the Matter of the Estate of
Cecilia J. Price
Deceased
NO. 21 4 00278 36
PROBATE NOTICE
TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030 The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: January 4, 2022. Cindy M. Sonenthal, Co-Personal Representative,
Inez C. Kimble, Co-Personal Representative, Irene H. Cline, Co-Personal Representative.
Daniel J. Roach, WSBA #14633
DANIEL J. ROACH, PLLC
Attorney for Personal Representative, 38 East Main Street, Suite 206, P.O. Box 1776, Walla Walla, WA 99362, 509-522-6800
(Pub. Jan. 4, 11 & 18, 2022)
