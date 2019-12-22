PRESCOTT SCHOOL

DISTRICT NO. 402-37

POSITION OPEN

The Prescott School District No. 402-37 is receiving applications for the position of

SCHOOL BOARD DIRECTOR

POSITION #2

Only a person who resides within the boundaries of Prescott School Director District #2 may apply.  Call the Walla Walla County Auditor or the Prescott School District business office at 849-2217 to see if you reside within the boundaries. Applicants must submit a statement about their interest in being a board member along with a brief biographical sketch.

APPLICATION DEADLINE – JANUARY 13, 2020 4:00PM

Brett Cox, Board Secretary

Prescott School District

No. 402-37, PO BOX 65

Prescott, WA   99348

(Pub. Dec. 22, 2019)

Tags