PRESCOTT SCHOOL
DISTRICT NO. 402-37
POSITION OPEN
The Prescott School District No. 402-37 is receiving applications for the position of
SCHOOL BOARD DIRECTOR
POSITION #2
Only a person who resides within the boundaries of Prescott School Director District #2 may apply. Call the Walla Walla County Auditor or the Prescott School District business office at 849-2217 to see if you reside within the boundaries. Applicants must submit a statement about their interest in being a board member along with a brief biographical sketch.
APPLICATION DEADLINE – JANUARY 13, 2020 4:00PM
Brett Cox, Board Secretary
Prescott School District
No. 402-37, PO BOX 65
Prescott, WA 99348
(Pub. Dec. 22, 2019)