Prescott School District No. 402 Board of Directors shall hold a public hearing regarding the budget of funds for the 2021 - 2022 fiscal year. The Board of Directors will hold the public hearing at 1277 Neff Road, Prescott, WA, during a School Board Work Session from 12:00pm to 12:30pm on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at which any taxpayer may appear and be heard for or against any part of the budget. Any person may attend the meeting virtually by following the link on the Prescott School District No. 402 website prescott.k12.wa.us.
(Pub. June 3, 2021)