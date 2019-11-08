PUBLICATION OF NOTICE
PRELIMINARY BUDGET & HEARING
Port of Walla Walla has on file at the Port District offices, 310 A Street, Walla Walla, Washington, a preliminary 2020 budget. A copy of said budget may be obtained between 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Port Commission will meet on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the Port of Walla Walla offices for the purpose of conducting a public hearing. This hearing will include the preliminary budget and adopting the Port’s tax levy for fiscal year 2020.
The Port Commission will also meet on Tuesday, November 26, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. in the Port of Walla Walla administrative office, 310 A Street, Walla Walla, Washington, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and adopting the final budget for fiscal year 2020.
(Pub, Nov. 1 & 8, 2019)