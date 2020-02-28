ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID
Garrison Middle School Reroof Project
Walla Walla, Washington
Sealed bids will be received by Walla Walla Public Schools, in the Superintendent’s Office at 364 S. Park Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, for the Garrison Middle School Reroof.
Bids must be received by 3:00 p.m., local time, on March 20th, 2020, and must be marked “Sealed Bid Garrison Middle School Reroofing”. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read at 3:00 p.m., local time, on March 20, 2020.
Project documents are available by contacting Structural Waterproofing Consultants LLC. Bidders may download digital files at no cost; Hardcopy sets are available with a refundable deposit of $100 per set plus a non-refundable fee of $25 per set for handling to be submitted by separate checks. General Contractor may obtain two (2) sets of documents; First Tier subcontractors may obtain one (1) set of documents via checks payable to Structural Waterproofing Consultants LLC and mailed to Precision Images, 900 SE Sandy Blvd. Portland, OR 97214. Deposits will be returned on receipt of documents for a period of ten days after bid opening, provided they are complete and in clean, usable condition. Additional or partial sets may be purchased. Bidders are encouraged to register as a plan holder at Precision Images Virtual Plan Center (https://vpc.precisionimages.com/) and select “Add me as a Plan Holder”. Questions regarding the virtual plan center, contact Patty Hanson (503) 274-2030.
A complete set of contract documents will also be filed with the following Plan Centers:
Precision Images, 900 SE Sandy Blvd. Portland, OR 97214
Associated Builders & Contractors, 1760 E. Trent Ave.,
Spokane, WA 99202
Hermiston Plan Center, 1564 N. 1st Street, Suite 8A,
Hermiston, OR 97838
Spokane Regional Plan Center, 209 N. Havana, Spokane, WA 99202
Tri-Cities Construction Council, 20 E. Kennewick Ave.,
Kennewick, WA 99336
Walla Walla Valley Plan Center, 29 E. Sumach Street,
Walla Walla, WA 99362
Yakima Plan Center, 1212 N. 16th Ave., Suite 2, Yakima, WA 98902
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference has been scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on March 9th, 2020, at Garrison Middle School, 906 Chase Avenue, Walla Walla, Washington. Meet at the main entry. Bidders who are unable to attend the non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference may contact Mike Kay with the Walla Walla School District to set up a tour: Mkay@wwps.org
No bidder may withdraw their bid after hour set for opening thereof, unless award is delayed for a period exceeding 60 days.
Walla Walla Public Schools reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities or irregularities in any bid.
WALLA WALLA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DR. WADE SMITH, SUPERINTENDENT
(Publication Dates: February 28th & March 6th, 2020)