PORT OF WALLA WALLA
PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE – COMPREHENSIVE PORT PLAN
The Port of Walla Walla will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 27, 2022, during the Port Commission meeting at 1:00 p.m. The public hearing will be held at the Port of Walla Walla Administrative Offices, 310 A Street, Walla Walla, Washington. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider an amendment to the Port’s Comprehensive Plan. The Port Commissioner meeting will be held remotely and we encourage residents to stay home and participate remotely by calling into the public meeting at (Toll Free): 1 877-309-2073, Access Code: 661-367-517 or participate remotely via video at: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/661367517. The conference line and video access will be opened at 12:55 p.m. (Published January 14 & 21, 2022)
