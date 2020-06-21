PORT OF WALLA WALLA
SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET #1 NOTICE
The Port of Walla Walla will hold a public hearing to consider Supplemental Budget #1 for Fiscal Year 2020. The Supplemental Budget #1 for fiscal year 2020 will include the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Cares funding of $9.5 million. A copy of said supplemental budget will be online at www.portwallawalla.com or a copy may be requested by sending a request to pr@portwallawalla.com.
The Port of Walla Walla’s regularly scheduled Port Commission meeting for Thursday, June 25, 2020 will begin at 1:00 p.m. via conference call. Port Commissioners will also be participating via conference call. We encourage residents to stay home and participate remotely by calling into the public meeting at a conference call in phone number (Toll Free): 1 877-309-2073, Access Code: 661-367-517. The conference line will be opened at 12:55 p.m.
For additional information contact Patrick Reay at 509-525-3100. (Pub. June 21, 2020)