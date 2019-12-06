UPDATED: PUBLICATION
OF NOTICE
CONTINUATION OF 2020 BUDGET & HEARING
Port of Walla Walla has on file at the Port District offices, 310 A Street, Walla Walla, Washington, a preliminary 2020 budget. A copy of said budget may be obtained between 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Port Commission will meet on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Port of Walla Walla administrative office, 310 A Street, Walla Walla, Washington, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and adopting the final budget for fiscal year 2020.
(Pub. Nov. 29, & Dec. 6, 2019)