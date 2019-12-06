PORT OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE
ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES
Pursuant to RCW 39.80, the Port of Walla Walla gives notice of its projected requirements for the period January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 for the following categories and/or types of professional services:
• Civil/Structural/Mechanical/Electrical
• Planning (Port and Airport)
• Geotechnical
• SEPA/Permitting/Regulatory Compliance
• Hydraulic/Marine
• Environmental
• Surveying
• Roadway and Parking Lot Design
• Water & Sewer System Planning & Design
• Architectural Design
• Landscaping
• Storm Drainage Systems
• Roofing
• Real Property Services
• Testing Services
All persons wishing to be considered to supply services during the period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 must complete the Port provided form that can be accessed at the Port web site
www.portwallawalla.com or contact:
Port of Walla Walla, 310 A Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362-2269
Phone: (509) 525-3100, Fax: (509) 525-3101
Email: ns@portwallawalla.com
Forms received during past years are discarded on December 31st of each year. Inclusion in the Port file will in no way pre-qualify the individual or firm for a specific assignment. The material will be used by the Port as an information resource in its selection process.
(Published – December 6 and 20, 2019)