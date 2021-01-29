PORT OF WALLA WALLA
PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE – PORT COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENT
The Port of Walla Walla will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 11, 2021 during the scheduled Port Commission meeting at 1:00 p.m. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider an amendment to the Port’s Comprehensive Plan. The Port of Walla Walla’s regularly scheduled Port Commission meeting for Thursday, February 11, 2021 will begin at 1:00 p.m. via GoToMeeting video or conference call. Port Commissioners will also be participating via GoToMeeting video or conference call. We encourage residents to stay home and participate remotely by calling into the public meeting at (Toll Free): 1 877-309-2073, Access Code: 661-367-517 or participate remotely via video at: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/661367517. The conference line and video access will be opened at 12:55 p.m.
For additional information contact Patrick Reay, Executive Director at 509-525-3100 ext. 102.
(Pub. Jan. 29 & Feb. 5, 2021)