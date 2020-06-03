Walla Walla Public School, Wade Smith, 364 S Park St Walla Walla, WA 99362-3249, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project, Pioneer Middle School, is located at 450 Bridge St in Walla Walla in Walla Walla county.
This project involves 10 acres of soil disturbance for Other (Education) construction activities.
Some discharges and runoff goes to ground water.
The receiving waterbody is Garrison Creek.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.
Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or
Department of Ecology, Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater, P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696
(Pub. May 27 & June 3, 2020)