Penrose & Alvarado IRRP Public Notice
City of Walla Walla Engineering Division, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362-1172, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project, Penrose & Alvarado IRRP, is located on Penrose Street from Alvarado Terrace to Figueroa Street and on Alvarado Terrace from Penrose Street to Valencia Street within the city limits of Walla Walla, in Walla Walla county. This project involves 1.8 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Utilities construction activities including new curb and gutter, sidewalks, and upgrades to the water, sanitary sewer, and storm drainage systems. Some discharges and runoff go to groundwater. The receiving waterbodies are Barber Creek, Butcher Creek, and Mill Creek.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov or Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696.
(Pub. Jan. 21 & 28, 2021)