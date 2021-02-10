Park Street IRRP Public Notice
The City of Walla Walla Engineering Division, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362-1172, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project, Park Street IRRP, is located on South Park Street from Howard Street to East Alder Street, Howard Street from Juniper Street to Craig Street, Juniper Street from South Palouse Street to Howard Street, L Street from South Palouse Street to South Park Street, and South Palouse Street from Juniper Street to L street. All portions of the project are within the city limits of Walla Walla, in Walla Walla county. This project involves 5.9 acres of soil disturbance for road and utility construction activities including new curb and gutter, sidewalks, and upgrades to the water, sanitary sewer, and storm drainage systems. The receiving waterbodies are Lincoln Creek, Garrison Creek, and Bryant Creek.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov or Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696. (Pub. Feb. 10 & 17, 2021)