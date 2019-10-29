SUMMARY OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 2019-24
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 13.06.010 OF THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE AND TAKING OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its October 23, 2019 open public meeting that amended the subsection 13.06.010(E) of the Walla Walla Municipal Code to read as follows (deleted terms are stricken and added terms are underlined):
E. “Low income senior citizen or low income disabled citizen” refers to a person who meets the criteria established in Section 13.03.615 Chapter 2.102 of this code.
The full text of the ordinance summarized herein will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. Oct. 29, 2019)