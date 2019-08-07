ORDINANCE SUMMARY 2019-14
AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING APPROXIMATELY 3.24 ACRES BEING GENERALLY LOCATED SOUTH OF WALLOWA DRIVE , TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA AND TAKING SUCH OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO;
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2019-14 at its July 24, 2019 regular meeting which in summary provides as follows:
Section 1: Annexes property to the City of Walla Walla legally described as follows:
PARCELS OF LAND:
BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE EAST HALF OF TRACT 14. OF ABBOTT ACRE TRACT ADDITION TO WALLA WALLA CITY, AS PER PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME D OF PLATS AT PAGE 27, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, AND RUNNING THENCE EAST, ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID TRACT 14 AND OF TRACT 15 IN SAID ADDITION, 465.45 FEET; THENCE SOUTH, PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID TRACT 15 A DISTANCE OF 187 FEET; THENCE WEST PARALLEL TO THE NORTH LINES OF SAID TRACTS 15 AND 14, A DISTANCE OF 465.45 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO A POINT IN THE WEST LINE OF THE EAST HALF OF SAID TRACT 14; THENCE NORTH, ALONG SAID WEST LINE OF SAID EAST HALF OF TRACT 14, A DISTANCE OF 187.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING: THE NORTH ONE THIRD OF THE EAST ONE-HALF OF THE WEST ONE-HALF OF TRACT 14 OF ABBOTT ACRE TRACT ADDITION TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON IN BOOK D OF PLATS AT PAGE 21.
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING: LOT 2 AND LOT 3 OF MULKERIN SHORT PLAT RECORDED JANUARY 8, 2003 IN BOOK 4 OF SHORT PLATS AT PAGE 89 UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 2003-00261, RECORDS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATED IN COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
Section 2: Adopts various zoning designations consistent with the land use designation identified in the Walla Walla 2040 Comprehensive Plan and provides that the property is subject to City zoning regulations.
Section 3: Provides that the annexed property shall be assessed and taxed at the same rate and on the same basis and subject to municipal indebtedness as other property in the City of Walla Walla is assessed and taxed subject to any applicable exemptions.
Section 4: Cancels and grants franchises in the annexed area upon certain terms and conditions.
Section 5: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to file a certified copy of this ordinance with the Board of Commissioners for Walla Walla County as provided in RCW 35A.14.140.
Section 6: Directs the Development Services Department to submit certificates of annexation as provided in RCW 35A.14.700.
Section 7: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to file, record, and give notice of this ordinance in such manner as required by law.
Section 8: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to publish a summary of this ordinance as permitted by RCW 35A.13.200 and 35A.12.160.
Section 9: The surcharge for sewer service imposed by Walla Walla Municipal Code § 13.03.620 and the surcharge for water service imposed by Walla Walla Municipal Code § 13.04.360 shall be discontinued in the area annexed by Section 1 herein by August 1, 2019.
Section 10: Provides for severability if any provision of this ordinance or its application to any person or circumstances is held invalid.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2019-14 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Summary approved as to form: City Attorney (Pub. Aug. 7, 2019)