ORDINANCE SUMMARY 2021-17
AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING APPROXIMATELY 2.58 ACRES BEING GENERALLY LOCATED ON ARTESIA AVENUE AND WEST OF KENWOOD STREET, TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA AND TAKING SUCH OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2021-17 at its June 23, 2021, regular meeting which in summary provides as follows:
Section 1: Annexes property to the City of Walla Walla described as follows:
Lots 13 and 14 of Block 2 of Blalock Addition to Walla Walla, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume “D” of Plats at Page 40, records of Walla Walla County, situate in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington. Excepting therefrom, however the West 7 feet of Lot 13; and excepting therefrom the East 20 feet of the West 27 feet of the South 84 feet of Lot 13 in Block 2 of Blalock Addition to Walla Walla, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume “D” of Plats at Page 40, records of Walla Walla County, situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington.
Lot 11, 12 and the West 7 feet of Lot 13 in Block 2 of Blalock Addition to Walla Walla as per plat thereof recorded in Volume “D” of Plats at Page 40, records of Walla Walla County, situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington. AND the East 20 feet of the West 27 feet of the South 84 feet of Lot 13 in Block 2 of Blalock Addition to Walla Walla, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume “D” of Plats at Page 40, records of Walla Walla County, situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington.
Lot 10, Block 2 of Blalock Addition Replat, recorded November 28, 2011 under Walla Walla County Auditors File Number 2011-09317, at Book 7, Page 59 of Plats.
Parcel Number: 350725750202
Lots 1 and 2 of Block 2 of Blalock Addition to Walla Walla, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume “D” of Plats at Page 40, records of Walla Walla County, situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington. Also, a strip of land 7.5 feet in width and 100 feet in length adjoining said lot 1 and 2 of the southside there of and being part of the north half of the alley in said Block 2 as vacated by the Board of County Commissioner of Walla Walla County.
Lots 3 and 4 of Block 2 of Blalock Addition to Walla Walla, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume “D” of Plats at Page 40, records of Walla Walla County, situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington. Together with that portion of vacated alley under Ordinance No. 785 which is 15 feet in width.
Lots 1, 2 and the East Half of Lot 3 in Block 3 of Blalock Addition, according to the Official Plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Auditor of Walla Walla County, Washington.
The West Half of Lot 3 and all of Lot 4 of Block 3 of Blalock Addition to Walla Walla, Washington, as per plat thereof recorded in Volume D of Plats at Page 40, records of Walla Walla County, situated in the County of Walla Walla, State of Washington.
Lot 5, Block 3 of Blalock Addition Replat, recorded November 28, 2011 under Walla Walla County Auditors File Number 2011-09317, at Book 7, Page 59 of Plats.
Lot 5, Block 2 of Blalock Addition Replat, recorded November 28, 2011 under Walla Walla County Auditors File Number 2011-09317, at Book 7, Page 59 of Plats.
The public right of way of the western section of street/right of way of Artesia Avenue from the western boundary of the Annexation Ordinance 2016-23 and the curved intersection with Hatch Street, southwesterly to the boundary of the Annexation Ordinance A-3017.
Section 2: Adopts various zoning designations consistent with the land use designation identified in the Walla Walla 2040 Comprehensive Plan and provides that the property is subject to City zoning regulations.
Section 3: Provides that the annexed property shall be assessed and taxed at the same rate and on the same basis and subject to municipal indebtedness as other property in the City of Walla Walla is assessed and taxed subject to any applicable exemptions.
Section 4: Cancels and grants franchises in the annexed area upon certain terms and conditions.
Section 5: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to file a certified copy of this ordinance with the Board of Commissioners for Walla Walla County as provided in RCW 35A.14.140.
Section 6: Certificates of annexation shall be submitted as provided in RCW 35A.14.700.
Section 7: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to file, record, and give notice of this ordinance in such manner as required by law.
Section 8: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to publish a summary of this ordinance as permitted by RCW 35A.13.200 and 35A.12.160.
Section 9: Provides for severability if any provision of this ordinance or its application to any person or circumstances is held invalid.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2021-17 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Summary approved as to form:
City Attorney (Pub. June 29, 2021)