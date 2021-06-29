ORDINANCE SUMMARY 2021-16
AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING APPROXIMATELY 17.35 ACRES BEING GENERALLY LOCATED ON BERNEY DRIVE AND NORTH OF PLEASANT STREET TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA AND TAKING SUCH OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2021-16 at its June 23, 2021, regular meeting which in summary provides as follows:
Section 1: Annexes property to the City of Walla Walla described as follows:
Beginning at a point 589.28 feet South and 309.25 feet East of the Northwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 27 in Township 7 North, of Range 36 East of the Willamette Meridian; thence North 597.50 feet; thence East 355.12 feet to the West line of County Road; thence Southeasterly along the West line of said County Road to the point due East of the Point of Beginning, thence west to the Point of Beginning. Situated in County of Walla Walla, State of Washington.
Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 in Block 3 of Island Park Addition, according to the official plat thereof of record in the office of Auditor of Walla Walla County, Washington, in Volume G of Plats at Page 15. Together with all that portion of Hillsdale Place that would attach by operation of law, vacated under Auditors File No. 8003763, in Volume 122 at Page 1002, records of the Auditor of Walla Walla County, State of Washington. Situated in County of Walla Walla, State of Washington.
All of Lot 22 and the east 25 feet of Lot 21 in Block 4 of First Addition to the East Walla Walla, according to the official plat thereof of record in the Office of the Auditor of Walla Walla County, Washington, in Volume D of Plat 9. Situated in County of Walla Walla, State of Washington.
Lot 23 and 24 in Block 4 of First Addition to the East Walla Walla, according to the official plat thereof of record in the Office of the Auditor of Walla Walla County, Washington, in Volume D of Plats at Page 9. Situated in County of Walla Walla, State of Washington.
Lot 25 and 26 in Block 4 of First Addition to the East Walla Walla, according to the official plat thereof of record in the Office of the Auditor of Walla Walla County, Washington, in Volume D of Plats at Page 9. Situated in County of Walla Walla, State of Washington.
Commencing at a point 563.14 feet south of the Quarter Section Corner of the line between Sections 22 and 27 in Township 7 North, Range 36, East of the Willamette Meridian, and running thence East 308.65 feet; thence North 281 feet; thence West 308.65 feet, thence South 281 feet to the point of beginning. Excepting any portion lying with Ernest Street on the West.
Beginning at the Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of 27 in Township 7 North, Range 36, East of the Willamette Meridian, and running thence North 00 10’ West, along the East line of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22 in said Township and Range, a distance of 25.55 feet; thence South 48 15’ West 186.43 feet to the point of intersection with a line drawn parallel to and 260.40 feet Northeasterly, measured a right angles, from the Easterly right of way line of Permanent Highway No. 15-A, said point being the True Point of Beginning for this description; from said true point of beginning run thence South 48 15’ West 290.40 feet , more or less, to a point in the center line of the right of way of said Permanent Highway No. 15-A, thence North 41 45’ West, along the center line of said Highway, a distance of 150 feet; thence North 48 15 East 290.40 feet, more or less, to a point which is North 41 45’ West 150.00 feet from the true point of beginning, thence South 41 45’ East 150.00 feet to the true point of beginning. Subject to the existing public road.
Lot 7 and 8 in Block 3 of Island Park Addition according to the according to the official plat thereof of record in the Office of the Auditor of Walla Walla County, Washington, in Volume G of Plats at Page 15.
The public right of way of Pleasant Street, consisting of the easterly 1445 feet of right of way of Pleasant Street, beginning at the eastern city limit boundary, according to annexation Ordinance A-3355, dated November 5, 1984, east to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Berney Drive .
The public right of way of Ernst Street, north of Pleasant Street.
The public right of way of Berney Drive, consisting of the southeasterly 595 feet of right of way of Berney Drive, beginning at the southeasterly city limit boundary, according to annexation Ordinance A-3614, dated November 11, 1989, southeast to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Berney Drive.
Section 2: Adopts various zoning designations consistent with the land use designation identified in the Walla Walla 2040 Comprehensive Plan and provides that the property is subject to City zoning regulations.
Section 3: Provides that the annexed property shall be assessed and taxed at the same rate and on the same basis and subject to municipal indebtedness as other property in the City of Walla Walla is assessed and taxed subject to any applicable exemptions.
Section 4: Cancels and grants franchises in the annexed area upon certain terms and conditions.
Section 5: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to file a certified copy of this ordinance with the Board of Commissioners for Walla Walla County as provided in RCW 35A.14.140.
Section 6: Certificates of annexation shall be submitted as provided in RCW 35A.14.700.
Section 7: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to file, record, and give notice of this ordinance in such manner as required by law.
Section 8: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to publish a summary of this ordinance as permitted by RCW 35A.13.200 and 35A.12.160.
Section 9: Provides for severability if any provision of this ordinance or its application to any person or circumstances is held invalid.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2021-16 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Summary approved as to form:
City Attorney (Pub. June 29, 2021)