ORDINANCE SUMMARY 2021-07
AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING APPROXIMATELY THREE (3) ACRES BEING GENERALLY LOCATED WEST OF COTTONWOOD ROAD AND SOUTH OF RANSOM ROAD TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA AND TAKING SUCH OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2021-07 at its May 12, 2021 regular meeting which in summary provides as follows:
Section 1: Annexes property to the City of Walla Walla described as follows: Commencing at a point which is determined as follows: by starting at the Northeast comer of the Ransom Clark Donation Claim in Section 3 in Township 7 North, of Range 36 East of the Willamette Meridian; running thence South 30 Degrees West 716.1 feet, along the East boundary of said Donation Claim; thence West 41.92 feet· from the point so determined run West 296 feet to a cobblestone marked “X”; thence North 11 Degrees West 30.8 feet; thence North 66 degrees East 215 feet; thence South 41 degrees 52 feet East 158 feet to the point of beginning. Also, Commencing at a point on the East line of the Ransom Clark Donation Claim 10.85 chains South of the Northeast comer of said Donation Claim; thence South 10.30 chains; thence West 5.17 chains to the section line Section 32 and 33 in Township 7 North, of Range 36 East of the Willamette Meridian; thence North 10.30 chains; thence East 5.16 chains to the point of be beginning. Also, Commencing at the point 75.9 feet South of the Southeast corner of Block 18 of the Ransom Clark Donation Claim, according to the official plat thereof of record in the office of the Auditor of Walla Walla County, Washington, and running thence West a distance of 66 feet; thence North, parallel to the East Line of Block 18 of said Ransom Clark Donation Claim, 5.26 chains to the South bank of the South channel of Yellow Hawk Creek; thence up the said bank of said creek to the East line of Block 18; thence South along the East line of Block 18 and 19 of said Donation Claim to the point of beginning.
Excepting therefrom the following described tract, to-wit: Beginning at a point in the East line of the Ransom Clark Donation Claim, according to the official plat of record in the office of the Auditor of Walla Walla County, Washington, which point is 1395.9 feet South, measured along said East line, from the Northeast corner of said Donation Claim; and running thence West 407.22 feet; thence North, parallel to the East line of Block 18 of said Donation Claim, a distance of 347.16 feet, more or less, to the South bank of the South channel of Yellow Hawk Creek; thence Northeasterly, along said creek bank to a point in a line drawn parallel to and 1034.0 feet South of the North line of said Donation Claim, thence East, along said parallel line, a distance of 395.0 feet, more or less, to the East line of said Donation Claim; thence South on said East line a distance of 361.9 feet to the point of beginning.
The public right of way of Ransom Road, consisting of the easterly 385 feet of the right of way of Ransom Road, to the centerline of Cottonwood Road.
Section 2: Adopts various zoning designations consistent with the land use designation identified in the Walla Walla 2040 Comprehensive Plan and provides that the property is subject to City zoning regulations.
Section 3: Provides that the annexed property shall be assessed and taxed at the same rate and on the same basis and subject to municipal indebtedness as other property in the City of Walla Walla is assessed and taxed subject to any applicable exemptions.
Section 4: Cancels and grants franchises in the annexed area upon certain terms and conditions.
Section 5: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to file a certified copy of this ordinance with the Board of Commissioners for Walla Walla County as provided in RCW 35A.14.140.
Section 6: Certificates of annexation shall be submitted as provided in RCW 35A.14.700.
Section 7: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to file, record, and give notice of this ordinance in such manner as required by law.
Section 8: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to publish a summary of this ordinance as permitted by RCW 35A.13.200 and 35A.12.160.
Section 9: Provides for severability if any provision of this ordinance or its application to any person or circumstances is held invalid.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2021-07 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Summary approved as to form: City Attorney (Pub. May 19, 2021)