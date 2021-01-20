ORDINANCE
SUMMARY 2021-01
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 2.42 OF THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE AND TAKING SUCH OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2021-01 at its January 13, 2021 regular meeting which in summary provides as follows:
Amendments to Chapter 2.42 related to deaccessioning of public art.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2021-01 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Summary approved as to form: City Attorney (Pub. Jan. 20, 2021)