ORDINANCE SUMMARY 2020-34
AN ORDINANCE NOT APPROVING AN ANNEXATION OF APPROXIMATELY 1.19 ACRES BEING GENERALLY LOCATED SOUTH OF ABBOTT ROAD TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA AND TAKING SUCH OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2020-34 at its August 26, 2020 regular meeting which in summary provides as follows:
Section 1: Not accepting the annexation of approximately 1.19 acres of land located south of Abbott Road.
Section 2: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to file a certified copy of this ordinance with the Board of Commissioners for Walla Walla County as provided in RCW 35A.14.140.
Section 3: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to file, record, and give notice of this ordinance in such manner as required by law.
Section 4: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to publish a summary of this ordinance as permitted by RCW 35A.13.200 and 35A.12.160.
Section 5: Provides for severability if any provision of this ordinance or its application to any person or circumstances is held invalid.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2020-34 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Summary approved as to form: City Attorney (Pub. Septl 1, 2020)