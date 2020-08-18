ORDINANCE SUMMARY 2020-28
AN ORDINANCE ANNEXING APPROXIMATELY 38 ACRES BEING GENERALLY LOCATED ADJACENT TO AIRPORT ROAD AND MELROSE STREET, TO THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA AND TAKING SUCH OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2020-28 at its August 12, 2020 regular meeting which in summary provides as follows:
Section 1: Annexes property to the City of Walla Walla legally described as follows: Parcel numbers
360715410025; 360715420001; 360715440060; 360714320040; 360714320042; 360714320043; 360714320044; 360714320045; 360714320046; 360714310054; 360714310053; 360714310052; 360714330033
Section 2: Adopts various zoning designations consistent with the land use designation identified in the Walla Walla 2040 Comprehensive Plan and provides that the property is subject to City zoning regulations.
Section 3: Provides that the annexed property shall be assessed and taxed at the same rate and on the same basis and subject to municipal indebtedness as other property in the City of Walla Walla is assessed and taxed subject to any applicable exemptions.
Section 4: Cancels and grants franchises in the annexed area upon certain terms and conditions.
Section 5: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to file a certified copy of this ordinance with the Board of Commissioners for Walla Walla County as provided in RCW 35A.14.140.
Section 6: Certificates of annexation shall be submitted as provided in RCW 35A.14.700.
Section 7: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to file, record, and give notice of this ordinance in such manner as required by law.
Section 8: Directs the Walla Walla City Clerk to publish a summary of this ordinance as permitted by RCW 35A.13.200 and 35A.12.160.
Section 9: The surcharge for sewer service imposed by Walla Walla Municipal Code § 13.03.620 and the surcharge for water service imposed by Walla Walla Municipal Code § 13.04.360 shall be discontinued in the area annexed by Section 1 herein by September 1, 2020.
Section 10: Provides for severability if any provision of this ordinance or its application to any person or circumstances is held invalid.
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2020-28 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Summary approved as to form:
City Attorney (Pub. Aug. 18, 2020)