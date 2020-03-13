Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance passed by the City Council of the City of College Place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020.
ORDINANCE NO. 20-003
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON TO REPEAL ORDINANCE 17-041 – LIBRARY CARD PROGRAM
Section 1. Chapter 3.48 – Library Card Program of the College Place Municipal Code is hereby repealed. Section 2. Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Mar. 13, 2020)