Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance passed by the City Council of the City of College Place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020.
ORDINANCE NO. 20-001
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON TO CREATE CHAPTER 3.50: DOWNTOWN CATALYST INCENTIVE IN THE COLLEGE PLACE MUNICIPAL CODE.
Section 1. Creation of Chapter 3.50: Downtown Catalyst Incentive outlined in Exhibit 1 in the College Place Municipal Code. Section 2. Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Jan. 16, 2020)