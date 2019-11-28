NOTICE OF ADOPTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 25, 2019, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:
ORDINANCE NO. 481, as follows: AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING LEGISLATION TO AUTHORIZE THE MAXIMUM CAPACITY OF THE SALES AND USE TAX AUTHORIZED BY RCW 82.14.540 FOR AFFORDABLE AND SUPPORTIVE HOUSING, RESULTING IN NEW CHAPTER 3.30 OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY CODE.
The ordinances in their entirety are available from the county website, www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, or Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main (Room 203)/P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or call 509/524-2505 to make a public records request.
Dated this 25th day of November, 2019; Board of County Commissioners, Walla Walla County, Washington; By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. 11/28/2019)