SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2020-01
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, GRANTING TO VERIZON WIRELESS (VAW) LLC d/b/a VERIZON WIRELESS AND ITS AFFILIATES, SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, THE RIGHT, PRIVILEGE, AUTHORITY AND NONEXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE FOR TEN YEARS, TO CONSTRUCT, MAINTAIN, OPERATE, REPLACE AND REPAIR A TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK, IN, ACROSS, OVER, ALONG, UNDER, THROUGH AND BELOW CERTAIN DESIGNATED PUBLIC RIGHTS-OF-WAY OF THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON.
The Walla Walla City Council passed Municipal Ordinance 2020-01 at its January 22, 2020 regular meeting which in summary grants a non-exclusive franchise to Verizon Wireless (VAW) LLC d/b/a Verizon Wireless construct, maintain, operate, replace and repair a telecommunications network, in, across, over, along, under, through and below certain designated public rights-of-way of the City of Walla Walla, Washington
The full text of Municipal Ordinance 2020-01 will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Tim Donaldson City Attorney
