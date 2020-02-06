NOTICE OF ADOPTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 3, 2020, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:
ORDINANCE NO. 483, as follows: RENEWING AN INTERIM ORDINANCE REGARDING THE
Maximum Density OF MOBILE/MANUFACTURED HOME
PARKS and OTHER residential uses IN THE BURBANK RESIDENTIAL ZONING DISTRICT.
The ordinances in their entirety are available from the county website, www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, or Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main (Room 203)/P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or call 509/524-2505 to make a public records request.
Dated this 3rd day of February, 2020. Board of County Commissioners, Walla Walla County, Washington; By: Diane L. Harris, Clerk of the Board (Pub. Feb. 6, 2020)