NOTICE OF ADOPTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 11, 2021, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:

ORDINANCE NO. 491,

as follows: APPROVING A REQUEST BY WALLA WALLA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS TO AMEND WALLA WALLA COUNTY CODE CHAPTER 10.04, SPEED LIMITS, TO CORRECT CLERICAL ERRORS WITH SPELLINGS OF CERTAIN COUNTY ROADS, TO REMOVE INCONSISTENCIES PERTAINING TO SPEED LIMITS AND TO MODIFY CERTAIN SPEED LIMITS IN UNINCORPORATED PORTIONS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY.

The ordinances in their entirety are available from the county website, www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, or Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main (Room 203)/P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA  99362, or call 509/524-2505 to make a public records request.

Dated this 11th day of October, 2021. Board of County Commissioners, Walla Walla County, Washington. By:  Jill Munns, Assistant Clerk of the Board

(Pub. Oct. 21, 2021)

Tags

Load comments