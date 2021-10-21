NOTICE OF ADOPTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 11, 2021, the Board of County Commissioners of Walla Walla County, Washington adopted the following:
ORDINANCE NO. 491,
as follows: APPROVING A REQUEST BY WALLA WALLA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS TO AMEND WALLA WALLA COUNTY CODE CHAPTER 10.04, SPEED LIMITS, TO CORRECT CLERICAL ERRORS WITH SPELLINGS OF CERTAIN COUNTY ROADS, TO REMOVE INCONSISTENCIES PERTAINING TO SPEED LIMITS AND TO MODIFY CERTAIN SPEED LIMITS IN UNINCORPORATED PORTIONS OF WALLA WALLA COUNTY.
The ordinances in their entirety are available from the county website, www.co.walla-walla.wa.us, or Walla Walla County Commissioners’ Office, County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 West Main (Room 203)/P. O. Box 1506, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or call 509/524-2505 to make a public records request.
Dated this 11th day of October, 2021. Board of County Commissioners, Walla Walla County, Washington. By: Jill Munns, Assistant Clerk of the Board
(Pub. Oct. 21, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.