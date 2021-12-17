Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance passed by the City Council of the City of College Place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.
ORDINANCE NO. 21-023
AN ORDINANCE of the City of College Place, Washington, relating to the sewer system of the City; providing for the issuance of a taxable sewer revenue bond of the City in the principal amount of $2,838,000, for the purpose of providing funds to pay part of the Southwest Sewer Project; fixing the date, form, maturity, interest rate, terms and covenants of the bond; providing for the registration and authentication of the bond; creating, adopting and continuing certain funds and accounts; providing for the issuance of additional bonds; approving the sale and providing for the delivery of the bond to the United States of America, acting through the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Utilities Service; and providing for other matters properly relating thereto.
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Dec. 17, 2021)
