The following is  a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 23rd :

ORDINANCE NO. 21-022

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON REPEALING and REPLACING CHAPTER 8.24 – NUISANCE; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Section 1:  Revise Chapter 8.24-Nuisances by repealing the current chapter and replacing it with a new Chapter 8.24, a copy of which is referenced and incorporated herein; Section 2: Severability; Section 3: Clerical Corrections; Section 4: Effective Date

This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Nov. 26, 2021)

