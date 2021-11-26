Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 23rd :
ORDINANCE NO. 21-022
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON REPEALING and REPLACING CHAPTER 8.24 – NUISANCE; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Section 1: Revise Chapter 8.24-Nuisances by repealing the current chapter and replacing it with a new Chapter 8.24, a copy of which is referenced and incorporated herein; Section 2: Severability; Section 3: Clerical Corrections; Section 4: Effective Date
This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Nov. 26, 2021)
