The following is  a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 23rd :

ORDINANCE NO. 21-021

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON REPEALING CHAPTER 1.20 AND ADOPTING NEW CHAPTER 1.20 – CODE ENFORCEMENT; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Section 1:  Repeal Chapter 1.20 and adopt new Chapter 1.20, a copy of which is referenced and incorporated herein; Section 2: Severability; Section 3: Clerical Corrections; Section 4: Effective Date

This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Nov. 26, 2021)

