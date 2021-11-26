Public Notice

The following is  a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 23rd :

ORDINANCE NO. 21-019

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON ADOPTING A SIX-YEAR CITYWIDE EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT PLAN FOR THE YEARS 2022 THROUGH 2027

Section 1:  Ordinance No. 21-019 which adopts the 2022 to 2027 Equipment Replacement Plan; Section 2: Staff authorized to seek funding; Section 3: Clerical Corrections; Section 4: Severability; Section 5: Effective Date

This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Nov. 26, 2021)

