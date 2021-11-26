Public Notice

The following is  a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 23rd :

ORDINANCE NO. 21-017

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE AMENDING COLLEGE PLACE MUNICIPAL CODE TITLE 14, UNIFIED DEVELOPMENT CODE; ADOPTING AN UPDATED OFFICIAL ZONING MAP; PROVIDING FOR ADMINISTRATIVE INTERPRETATIONS OF THE AMENDED TITLE 14; AUTHORIZING CLERICAL ADJUSTMENTS; ADOPTING FINDINGS OF FACT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Section 1:  Unified Development Code Amended; Section 2: Amended Official Zoning Map Adopted; Section 3: Administrative Interpretations; Section 4: Clerical Adjustments; Section 5: Findings of Fact; Section 6: Severability; Section 7: Effective Date

This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Nov. 26, 2021)

