The following is  a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 23rd :

ORDINANCE NO. 21-016

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE AMENDING THE COLLEGE PLACE COMPREHENSIVE CHAPTER 2 GOALS AND POLICIES; AUTHORIZING CLERICAL ADJUSTMENTS; ADOPTING FINDINGS OF FACT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

Section 1:  Comprehensive Plan Amended; Section 2: Clerical Adjustments; Section 3: Findings of Fact; Section 4: Severability; Section 5: Effective Date

This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Nov. 26, 2021)

