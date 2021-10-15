 Public Notice

The following is  a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, October 12th:

ORDINANCE NO. 21-015

AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON TO ANNEX CERTAIN PROPERTY LOCATED AT 995 NE C STREET AND ESTABLISHING ZONING AND ASSUMPTION OF INDEBTEDNESS.

Section 1:  Legal Description. TAX PARCEL 350725523744; Section 2: Garbage Franchise; Section 3: Comprehensive Plan & Zoning; Section 4: Assumption of Indebtedness; Section 5: Right-of-way Dedication; Section 6: Severability; Section 7: Clerical Corrections; Section 8: Effective Date

This ordinance in its entirety will be mailed upon request to the City Clerk at College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. (Pub. Oct. 15, 2021)

