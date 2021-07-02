Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, June 22nd :
ORDINANCE NO. 21-010
AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ADOPTION OF UPDATES TO THE COLLEGE PLACE STRATEGIC PLAN (2017 TO 2026).
Section 1 – Update the hyperlink to the updated Strategic Plan attached as Exhibit 2 of this packet in College Place Municipal Code 2.10.10 – Strategic Plan Adoption. Section 2 – Severability; Section 3 – Clerical Corrections; Section 4 – Effective Date.
(Pub. July 2, 2021)