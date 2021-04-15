Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance approved by the City Council of the City of College place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, April 13th:
ORDINANCE NO. 21-007
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON ADOPTING BY REFERENCE CHAPTER 69.41 RCW – LEGEND DRUGS AND CHAPTER 69.50 RCW AS AMENDED; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
Section 1: New Chapter: CHAPTER 9.17 – LEGEND DRUGS AND CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES. 9.17.010 – Statutes incorporated by reference. The following statutes as adopted and further amended and/or recodified regarding legend drugs and controlled substances are incorporated by reference: Chapter 69.41 RCW – Legend drugs – Prescription drugs Chapter 69.40 RCW – Uniformed Controlled Substance Act 9.17.020 – Knowledge required. For the crime of Possession of controlled substance pursuant to 69.50.4013, as amended and/or recodified, the possession must be knowingly. Section 2: Clerical Corrections. Section 3: Severability. Section 4: Effective Date.
(Pub. April 15, 2021)